Dave, Kayte, and Nate start another week with Morning Brew featuring the Raiders playoff loss, the Kings loss to the Warriors, and more from the NFL Playoffs. Then, the gang dive into full Oakland Raiders coverage and a review of their incredible season. Then, some commentary on all the NFL Playoff action over the weekend.
Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk the Sacramento Kings loss to the Warriors last night, and the franchise’s long playoff drought, before 4 Down Territory featuring the NFL Playoffs, Odell Beckham Jr, the Raiders, and the Packers. Then, the gang debate Draymond Green’s temperament and how good or bad it is for the game.
Sean Salisbury, former NFL quarterback and brilliant football mind, comes on The Drive to talk all the latest around the NFL Playoffs including Odell Beckham Jr, the Oakland Raiders, and more. Then, Ken Rudolph stops by for a segment of local and national news before wrapping up the show with more Kings talk.
