What A Ride; The Drive – 01/09/17

January 9, 2017 9:13 AM
HOUR 1:

HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 07: Greg Mancz #65 of the Houston Texans snaps the ball against the Oakland Raiders in the AFC Wild Card game at NRG Stadium on January 7, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate start another week with Morning Brew featuring the Raiders playoff loss, the Kings loss to the Warriors, and more from the NFL Playoffs. Then, the gang dive into full Oakland Raiders coverage and a review of their incredible season. Then, some commentary on all the NFL Playoff action over the weekend.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - MAY 22: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts in the first half against the Oklahoma City Thunder in game three of the Western Conference Finals during the 2016 NBA Playoffs at Chesapeake Energy Arena on May 22, 2016 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk the Sacramento Kings loss to the Warriors last night, and the franchise’s long playoff drought, before 4 Down Territory featuring the NFL Playoffs, Odell Beckham Jr, the Raiders, and the Packers. Then, the gang debate Draymond Green’s temperament and how good or bad it is for the game.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 3:

DALLAS, TX - DECEMBER 07: DeMarcus Cousins #15 of the Sacramento Kings takes on the Dallas Mavericks in the first half at American Airlines Center on December 7, 2016 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Sean Salisbury, former NFL quarterback and brilliant football mind, comes on The Drive to talk all the latest around the NFL Playoffs including Odell Beckham Jr, the Oakland Raiders, and more. Then, Ken Rudolph stops by for a segment of local and national news before wrapping up the show with more Kings talk.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Sean Salisbury interview here:

