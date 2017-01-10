10 Craziest Sports From Across The Globe

So you think you know about sports? Turns out, there are tons of sports from around the world most people have never even heard of! The Huffington Post put together a top 10 list, including wife-carrying and extreme ironing. Check out the top 10 craziest sports from around the globe, and good luck if you try any!

1. Wife carrying – Started in Sonkajarvi, Finland. In the North American championship, the winner gets his wife’s weight in beer, five times her weight in cash and an entry into the World Championship in Finland.

2. Chess boxing – 11 rounds of rotating between chess playing and knocking each other out.

3. Cheese rolling – A large roll of cheese is sent down a hill, with patrons chasing it. The first down to the bottom wins the cheese.

4. Extreme ironing – Some call this one performance art, but “ironists” go to an exotic location and iron in a creative way. Some ironists have gone underwater, hung off cliffs, or stood on top of vehicles in the name of the sport.

5. Egg throwing – This doesn’t seem like a real sport, but there are worldwide egg throwing championships to compete in egg tossing.

6. Underwater hockey – Called Octopush, this sport has its own world championship as well.

7. Shin kicking – This sounds very painful, but it’s a sport and it’s popular in England.

8. Toe wrestling – Dating back to 1976, two opponents work to pin down the other’s toe in this game.

9. Sepak Takraw – This is the Southeast Asian version of volleyball, except players have to use anything but their arms. Dried palm leaves are also used as equipment.

10. Musical Canine Freestyle – Dogs and humans compete in unison for this one, combining tricks, dance and obedience training.