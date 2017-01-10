El Dorado County Declares State Of Emergency Due To Infrastructure Damage

(CBS13) – El Dorado County officials have issued a local state of emergency following damage caused by the recent storm system.
According to a statement from the county, its board of supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to declare the state of emergency after learning about infrastructure damage, which included damage to roads, landslides partially covering roadways, downed trees, and damage from flooding.
The county asks residents to report damage to County infrastructure to the County by calling (530) 642-4909.