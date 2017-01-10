George Karl Regrets ‘Furious George’ Statements

January 10, 2017 9:11 AM
Filed Under: Basketball, Furious George, George Karl, Sacramento Kings

George Karl is apologizing for statements made in his new book regarding Carmelo Anthony and Kenyon Martin.

According to USA Today, Karl released a book on Tuesday, Furious George, that got personal regarding certain players. He said that Anthony and Martin “carried two big burdens” because they had “all that money and no father to show them how to act like a man.”

Karl commented on the book, saying  “Fatherhood is very important to me, and I made that a target. It seems like that was the one thing, and I said it poorly, I wrote it poorly, it’s read poorly in the book.” The former Kings coach continues, “And my whole thing is the one thing I regret probably most is some of the mothers (being offended). Kenyon Martin’s mother is one of the great mothers, superstar mothers of the NBA, and I would never want to take anything away from some of the special families and also special mothers.”

