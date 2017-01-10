I-80 Closed In Sierra Due To Snow; Highway 50 Traffic Being Held

COLFAX (CBS13) – With the Sierra once again being pummeled by significant storm Tuesday, the major thoroughfares through the mountains are seeing closures.
Due to snow, both directions of Interstate 80 are closed in the Sierra as of 6:30 a.m. Eastbound is closed Colfax, while westbound is closed at Truckee.
Caltrans does not know when the freeway will be reopened.
On Highway 50, Caltrans is holding traffic and Twin Bridges, Meyers, Echo Summit and Chiapa Drive due to avalanche control.
Whiteout conditions are expected in the Sierra throughout the storm.