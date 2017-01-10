I-80 Closed In Sierra Due To Snow; Highway 50 Traffic Being Held

January 10, 2017 6:42 AM
Filed Under: colfax, snow, Truckee

COLFAX (CBS13) – With the Sierra once again being pummeled by significant storm Tuesday, the major thoroughfares through the mountains are seeing closures.

Due to snow, both directions of Interstate 80 are closed in the Sierra as of 6:30 a.m. Eastbound is closed Colfax, while westbound is closed at Truckee.

Caltrans does not know when the freeway will be reopened.

On Highway 50, Caltrans is holding traffic and Twin Bridges, Meyers, Echo Summit and Chiapa Drive due to avalanche control.

Whiteout conditions are expected in the Sierra throughout the storm.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia