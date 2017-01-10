Interstate 80 Remains Closed As Blizzard Pounds Sierra

KINGVALE (CBS13) — Roughly five feet of snow pummeled the Sierra on Monday night through Tuesday. CalTrans crews continue to work to get Interstate 80 back open.

The major thoroughfare between Colfax and the Nevada state line has been closed since 11 p.m. Monday night.

A Caltrans spokesperson says they hope to have the full road opened by Wednesday afternoon with no expectations for it to be open overnight on Tuesday.

On a typical day, about 8,000 cars use this stretch of I-80.

“I have four-wheel-drive, snow tires and chains in my car. So I’m prepared,” said one driver waiting out the closure.

As cars turned around and trucks pulled to the side, work moving snow was already happening.

“Right now we’re just trying to blow and go,” said Thomas Annis, a Caltrans blower operator.

We rode along with Annis as he worked to clear one slushy lane of highway into two. Annis knows this highway by heart having moved snow on it for eight seasons.

As a guy who plows snow, this is money,” said Annis, “You know, this is good. I love it.”

These massive machines cut through six feet of snow and launch it over the road banks. The slow and steady process moves 3,000 tons of snow an hour in an effort to widen the road and make it safe for travelers.

“It can get real dicey real quick especially for the big rigs,” said Annis.

A prime example. A stuck semi had to be dug out of a snow bank after it was buried in feet of snow.

“When we can’t continue to do the job. The flow slows down, the traffic slows down, and people get stuck,” said Annis

Only emergency vehicles and some gas tankers were escorted through the treacherous conditions.

Caltrans crews say they hope Wednesday will bring some snow relief and open road conditions.