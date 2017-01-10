Levee Boils Raise Concerns In Wilton

WILTON (CBs13) — Residents around the Cosumnes River in Wilton were placed under a voluntary evacuation on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service is forecasting the river to flood Tuesday night around 11 p.m.

“Our concerns really are if the levee breaks.”

Anxious about the fluctuating water levels along the Cosumnes River, Mike Sportelli is considering packing up and leaving his home, located off Green Road.

“I’ve been monitoring the sensors every hour to see when it’s coming up, so I know when it’s gonna hit flood stage,” Sportelli said.

Sportelli has been tracking the storm for the last 24-hours, and says the road leading up to his property was completely flooded on Monday.

Crews from the reclamation district were hard at work nearby shoring up a levee, before the river overflows.

“We are basically placing a layer of rock, about 18 feet, to stabilize the soils,” said Mark Hite, a member of the reclamation district.

One of the levees was damaged on Monday, as property owners hauled sandbags back and forth along a field near the Wilton Bridge.

They were trying to contain a boil caused by a shift in water pressure, which could lead to massive flooding.

“We do have levee patrols going on right now around county to keep an eye out for any other boils or potential problems,” said Matt Robinson, public information officer for the Department of Water Resources.

With high winds, rising waters and an evacuation advisory, Sacramento County crews and homeowners are on high-alert.

Sportelli says he’s in for a long night.

“I’ll monitor the levels until I’m confident it’s gonna go down, I’m not gonna sleep tonight.”

The Red Cross is opening an evacuation center at the Elk Grove Pavilion for residents who have chosen to leave their homes.