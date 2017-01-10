STORM WATCH: Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic | Share photos & video
WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

Levee Boils Raise Concerns In Wilton

January 10, 2017 8:15 PM By Angela Musallam

WILTON (CBs13) — Residents around the Cosumnes River in Wilton were placed under a voluntary evacuation on Tuesday.
The National Weather Service is forecasting the river to flood Tuesday night around 11 p.m.

“Our concerns really are if the levee breaks.”

Anxious about the fluctuating water levels along the Cosumnes River, Mike Sportelli is considering packing up and leaving his home, located off Green Road.

“I’ve been monitoring the sensors every hour to see when it’s coming up, so I know when it’s gonna hit flood stage,” Sportelli said.

Sportelli has been tracking the storm for the last 24-hours, and says the road leading up to his property was completely flooded on Monday.

Crews from the reclamation district were hard at work nearby shoring up a levee, before the river overflows.

“We are basically placing a layer of rock, about 18 feet, to stabilize the soils,” said Mark Hite, a member of the reclamation district.

One of the levees was damaged on Monday, as property owners hauled sandbags back and forth along a field near the Wilton Bridge.
They were trying to contain a boil caused by a shift in water pressure, which could lead to massive flooding.

“We do have levee patrols going on right now around county to keep an eye out for any other boils or potential problems,” said Matt Robinson, public information officer for the Department of Water Resources.

With high winds, rising waters and an evacuation advisory, Sacramento County crews and homeowners are on high-alert.
Sportelli says he’s in for a long night.

“I’ll monitor the levels until I’m confident it’s gonna go down, I’m not gonna sleep tonight.”

The Red Cross is opening an evacuation center at the Elk Grove Pavilion for residents who have chosen to leave their homes.

More from Angela Musallam
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia