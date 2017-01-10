Levee Boils Raising Concerns Along Cosumnes River

WILTON (CBS13) – Officials are keeping a close eye on the Cosumnes River with fears of it flooding homes and farms.

It’s already caused problems for driver and emergency crews.

Kayakers and rafters were spotted on the Cosumnes River putting not just their lives at risk, but potentially rescuers.

“When the floods are up like this you can’t even see where a Barbwire fence could be. There are chemicals in the water that have washed away, so it’s a highly dangerous situation,” said Mike Turnbull, owner of Rescue 3 International.

Turnbull and his wife Judy own and operate a water rescue training facility in Wilton and said this river is not meant to be messed with.

“I turned around and went back to the office and throw bags and a life jacket. I was going to prepare to rescue them,” Judy said as she saw those folks on the river.

The flooding water caused several roadblocks forcing many to turn around on Dillard Road, but some decided to take the risk.

“In my business that’s probably the biggest killer of people worldwide,” Mike Turnbull said.

Dozens of property owners spent the day sandbagging boils caused by pressure on either side of the levee, forcing water up through the ground. The force of the water causes it to bubble up like a small geyser.

“Within five minutes there was a third and then a fourth and then eight,” said property owner Mike Schuhirenen.

If the boils don’t recede or aren’t quarantined it could cause major flooding from a breach.

“It would impact all us neighbors, our farm animals, and livestock,” said Aaron Bishop, another property owner in Wilton.

The Sacramento County Department of water resources said the river is close to flood stage.

Higher than this area has seen in decades.