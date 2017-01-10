Machete-Wielding Man Stabs 3 At Apartment, Threatens To Kill Walmart Greeter

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A felon armed with a machete slashed three men at a Woodburn apartment complex after running through a Walmart with the weapon and threatening to kill a store greeter on his way out, authorities said Tuesday.

Woodburn city spokesman Jason Horton said police responded to Walmart shortly after 10 p.m. Monday. They had been alerted a man was shattering glass cabinets and stealing ammunition.

Witnesses told police that Alan Lee Brock ran through the store with the machete, swinging it at the Walmart greeter as he was leaving and verbally threatening to kill him.

“It came pretty close to him,” Horton said.

Officers found the 29-year-old Brock parked outside the store in a car that had been reported stolen in Springfield, 80 miles south.

The suspect drove slowly before speeding up and getting away. Horton said he aimed the vehicle toward officers before quickly turning and driving over an embankment.

Police were soon called to a nearby apartment complex, where they say Brock tried to rob a woman for her purse and car keys before breaking down an apartment door and slashing three men.

He slashed one across the throat, one on the head and one on the arm. Horton said the three were taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Officers found Brock on a stairwell and he surrendered without further commotion, Horton said.

Brock was jailed on three counts of attempted murder. Court records do not list an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Brock’s arrest record stretches back to his teenage years, with charges including robbery, burglary, theft and felon in possession of a firearm. His most recent conviction was in October for heroin possession. He was sentenced to 10 days in the Lane County Jail along with probation and a suspension of his driving license.

