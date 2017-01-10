Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys start by talking about last night’s crazy College Football Championship game between Alabama and Clemson. The guys broke down Clemson’s comeback and how Alabama lost the game. The guys then started talking Nick Saban’s legacy and if he needs to go back to the NFL to be considered a “great” coach. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour one here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/hour-113.mp3

Hour 2

In the second hour of the Lo-Down the guys started with “Three The Hard Way.” Next, Buckets Blakes of the Harlem Globetrotters joins the guys to talk about their upcoming game at the Golden One Center, and he talked about what it’s like traveling with the team. The guys also talked about Matt Moore getting hit big and what the NFL and Players Union should do to protect players. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour two here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/hour-214.mp3

Hour 3

In the final hour of the show the guys talk some more about last night’s National Championship win for Clemson. The guys also talked about the 4 teams that lost in the NFL Playoffs and what is next for those teams. They also talked about tonight’s Kings and Pistons game tonight and what the Kings need to do to break their 3 game losing streak. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.