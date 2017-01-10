STORM WATCH: Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic | Share photos & video

Planned Avalanche Surprises Couple By Breaking Down Their Front Door

January 10, 2017 11:28 PM

ALPINE MEADOWS (CBS13) — An intentionally set avalanche slammed into an Alpine Meadows home and broke down the front door.

The homeowners knew the avalanche was coming, since it was set by the Alpine Meadows ski patrol to reduce the avalanche danger. They just didn’t know they’d be buried by it.

Steven and Margaret Siig have lived in Alpine Meadows for 12 years, and they’re used to controlled avalanches. But with three feet of snow falling overnight, this morning’s avalanche didn’t just hit them. It buried them.

A picture of their front door blown open by a wall of snow has gone viral.

Crews from Alpine Meadows were at the home within minutes to help them dig out.

