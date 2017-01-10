REPORT: Kings Are Looking At Paul Millsap

January 10, 2017 8:59 AM
Filed Under: Atlanta, Atlanta Hawks, Paul Millsap, Sacramento Kings, trade, trade rumors

With the trade deadline approaching, the Sacramento Kings are rumored to be looking at Paul Millsap.

Chris Vivlamore was the first to break the news in a tweet. The Atlanta Hawks’ power forward’s contract ends at the conclusion of the season, granting him free agent status. The Kings are trying to get into the Western Conference, and could use Millsap to get there. What do you think? Would this be a good fit?

