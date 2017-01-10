Sacramento Kings Call Malachi Richardson Back Due To Stormy Weather

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Malachi Richardson will be spending one more game in the NBA, thanks to Mother Nature.
The Sacramento Kings planned to reassign Richardson to their D-League team, the Reno Bighorns on Tuesday.
But due to stormy conditions, the team changed its mind and instead. Conditions going across Donner Pass were dangerous enough the team decided to keep him in Sacramento for the Kings game against the Detroit Pistons.
Richardson was selected 22nd in the NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings via the Charlotte Hornets