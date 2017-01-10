Sacramento Weir Opened For First Time In More Than A Decade

January 10, 2017 6:51 AM
Filed Under: sacramento weir

YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) – For the first time in more than a decade, the gates to the Sacramento Weir are open.

Water officials opened the weir at around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

It’s all an effort to alleviate pressure on the Sacramento River levees.

“I think you can see the impacts here. The stages rise, we can have erosion,” said John Ericson with the Department of Water Resources.

Water will be diverted to the Yolo Bypass.

“It’s an important feature to protect Sacramento,” Ericson said.

Seven gates were opened Tuesday morning. DWR used a pole to open them manually.

