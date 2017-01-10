STORM WATCH: Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic | Share photos & video

San Francisco 49ers Suing Santa Clara

January 10, 2017 1:40 PM
Filed Under: 49ers, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara

The San Francisco 49ers are suing the city of Santa Clara, claiming that officials “falsely accused” the team of violating their contract with Levi’s Stadium.

The team isn’t asking for money, only “declaratory relief.”  Mercury News reports that the 49ers want  a judge to settle the dispute by requiring the city to sign documents verifying no breaches occurred.

The lawsuit says “Defendants have falsely accused (the 49ers management company) of having failed to perform its obligations under the Stadium Management Agreement, despite the absence of any good faith basis for such charges.”

A 49ers spokesman declined to comment on the lawsuit, “because this is a legal proceeding.”

