City: South Lake Tahoe Experiencing Tier 4 Storm, Stay Home

January 10, 2017 10:55 AM
Filed Under: South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – Officials are warning residents that South Lake Tahoe is currently experiencing a Tier 4 storm for the city, the highest level storm.

Crews are out in force trying to remove snow from major roadways, including Pioneer Trail, Al Tahoe Boulevard, Tahoe Keys Boulevard, Venice Drive, Sierra Boulevard and Ski Run Boulevard.

The tier level is due to the blizzard-like conditions hitting the city. The strong winds could make for whiteout conditions, officials warn.

City officials are cautioning residents to postpone any travel plans as the storm rolls through; first responders may not be able to rescue people in time due to the harsh conditions.

Multiple feet of snow is expected for the area.

