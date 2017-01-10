What College Football is All About; The Drive – 01/10/17

January 10, 2017 9:12 AM
Credit: Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Dave, Kayte, and Nate open the show talking last nights NCAA Football National Championship game and weather or not Sacramento is a college sports town. Then, the Morning Brew featuring Clemson’s win over Alabama, Paul Millsap, and Kings vs Pistons. Then, the gang spend a whole segment breaking down the National Championship game, and talk a little bit of UFC.

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate preview Kings vs Pistons tonight before 4 Down Territory featuring Eli Manning, Bill O’Brien, the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Oakland Raiders. Then, part 1 of The Drive’s exclusive interview with DeMarcus Cousins from the King Pin Classic. You can watch or listen to the whole interview on KHTK.com.

in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio joins Dave, Kayte, and Nate to talk last weekend’s NFL playoff action, this weekend’s match ups, and even a little bit of college football. Then, Lincoln Kennedy is back one final time to put a wrap on the Oakland Raiders season. Finally, news with Ken Rudolph to end the show.

