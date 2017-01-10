HOUR 1:
Dave, Kayte, and Nate open the show talking last nights NCAA Football National Championship game and weather or not Sacramento is a college sports town. Then, the Morning Brew featuring Clemson’s win over Alabama, Paul Millsap, and Kings vs Pistons. Then, the gang spend a whole segment breaking down the National Championship game, and talk a little bit of UFC.
HOUR 2:
Dave, Kayte, and Nate preview Kings vs Pistons tonight before 4 Down Territory featuring Eli Manning, Bill O’Brien, the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Oakland Raiders. Then, part 1 of The Drive’s exclusive interview with DeMarcus Cousins from the King Pin Classic. You can watch or listen to the whole interview on KHTK.com.
HOUR 3:
Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio joins Dave, Kayte, and Nate to talk last weekend’s NFL playoff action, this weekend’s match ups, and even a little bit of college football. Then, Lincoln Kennedy is back one final time to put a wrap on the Oakland Raiders season. Finally, news with Ken Rudolph to end the show.
