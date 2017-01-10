Wilton Residents Brace For Worst As Cosumnes River Spills Over Levee

WILTON (CBS13) – Heavy rain and rising water spilling over the levee from the Cosumnes River had some neighbors fleeing and others sandbagging to weather the storm.

“Either we can leave and come back and hope everything’s here or stay and wait it out,” said Dustin Mask Tuesday night.

He remembers the flood of ’97 that came up to the front door.

He’s hoping like so many others the levees hold and keep Wilton from going under.

“But what I’m seeing is over there, it’s coming over the levee,” he said.

Dixie Lester owns the antique shop off Jackson Highway and the only way to get it is by boat.

“It’s up to the steps,” she said.

The water continues to rise here in Sacramento County flooding many low lying areas, but businesses have been through this before, which is why the buildings are far above the flood stage.

“I’d say it’s worse than it has ever been,” said Cathrine Sidener.

Her home however has already taken on water. She called for help needing sandbags that morning, but never left her contact. So people took to Facebook to help.

“I guess I was all over the Internet. I don’t use the Internet, so it was fun,”

By noon sandbags were in place.

“Everybody came out and it was really nice,” she said.

But the storm isn’t over, which is why many have a back up plan, even a boat.

“That is the massive back up plan. I’ll back it up here and throw everything in it, tight to the porch and so be it,” Mask said.

Holding on and hunkering down hoping for the best.

Patrols are keeping a close eye on the levees looking for breaks that would ultimately cause this town some major damage.