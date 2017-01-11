STORM WATCH: Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic | Share photos & video

Big Spending; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 1/11

January 11, 2017 6:49 PM
Hour 1

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 04: DeMarcus Cousins #15 of the Sacramento Kings celebrates with Darren Collison #7 against the New York Knicks during the second half at Madison Square Garden on December 4, 2016 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

 On a Thursday edition of The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie. hear the fellas discuss the extension news of the day as it relates to DeMarcus Cousins and him looking to stay in Sacramento. That plus more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie, heard daily 3-7 PM only on Sports 1140 KHTK.

Listen to hour one here:

Hour 2

Credit: CBS

Hear the fellas in hour two speak with San Jose Mercury News columnist Tim Kawakami about the 49ers coach search and who are the latest candidates for the job. Plus the ongoing conversation about Boogie Cousins. That plus more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie, heard daily 3-7 PM only on Sports 1140 KHTK.

Listen to hour two here:

Hour 3

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

In hour three of the show, Kings forward Matt Barnes joined the show and spoke about the team chemistry trying to come together, why they haven’t been able to play up to speed in every game and how he has been feeling as far as healthy. All that and more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie.

 

 

Listen to hour three here: 

Hour 4

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

Listen as Lang Whitaker of NBA TV joined Grant and Doug to give some perspective nationally on the latest around the DeMarcus Cousins extension news, as well as the latest around the NBA rumors. That plus more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie heard daily 3-7 PM only on Sports 1140 KHTK.

Listen to hour four here: 

