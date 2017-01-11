Big Spending; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 1/11

Hour 1

On a Thursday edition of The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie. hear the fellas discuss the extension news of the day as it relates to DeMarcus Cousins and him looking to stay in Sacramento. That plus more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie.

Hour 2

Hear the fellas in hour two speak with San Jose Mercury News columnist Tim Kawakami about the 49ers coach search and who are the latest candidates for the job. Plus the ongoing conversation about Boogie Cousins. That plus more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie.

Hour 3

In hour three of the show, Kings forward Matt Barnes joined the show and spoke about the team chemistry trying to come together, why they haven’t been able to play up to speed in every game and how he has been feeling as far as healthy. All that and more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie.

Hour 4

Listen as Lang Whitaker of NBA TV joined Grant and Doug to give some perspective nationally on the latest around the DeMarcus Cousins extension news, as well as the latest around the NBA rumors. That plus more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie.