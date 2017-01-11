STORM WATCH: Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic | Share photos & video

California Lawmaker Wants Students To Learn How To Spot Fake News

January 11, 2017 6:23 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – A California lawmaker is taking steps he hopes will combat fake news.

Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez introduced a bill Wednesday to help high schools teach students to tell real news from fake.

The Los Angeles Democrat said students should learn reasoning skills to assess what they read online. AB155 would commission new curriculum standards that include strategies for identifying false stories.

The problem of false reports masquerading as news emerged as a major issue of the 2016 election. Many such reports were shared widely on social media during the campaign.

Gomez says fake news poses “a direct threat to our democracy.”

 

  1. alphawolf1 (@alphawolf1) says:
    January 11, 2017 at 7:22 pm

    I’m sure this politician will want to waste more of our money on incompetent government task force. There are plenty of FREE places on the internet that teach people this. Kinda like the state going into a deficit but more tax is coming, and they want to spend how many billions on a freaking train to nowhere, that nobody will ride.

