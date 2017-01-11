STORM WATCH: Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic | Share photos & video

Central California Residents Rescued From Flood Waters

January 11, 2017 8:43 AM
Filed Under: Central California, Hollister

HOLLISTER (CBS/AP) – Residents trapped in flooded homes are being rescued Wednesday in Northern California south of San Jose.

KPIX reports that water is knee-high and rushed into more than two dozen homes in San Benito County after a creek overflowed.

The reporting crew heard an elderly woman yelling from her window that she wanted to be rescued. Her husband had recent surgery and couldn’t walk out of the home.

Crews were able to help them to safety.

The Hollister Fire Department started getting 911 calls early Wednesday from panicked residents saying they were trapped.

Cal Fire and the San Jose Fire Department brought in boats to get people to safety.

All people rescued are being taken to a veterans building in Hollister.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

