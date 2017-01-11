STORM WATCH: Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic | Share photos & video

I-80 Through Sierra Remains Closed, Caltrans Has A Lot Of Work Ahead

January 11, 2017 9:37 AM
Filed Under: Donner Pass, Donner Summit

DONNER SUMMIT (CBS13) – Interstate 80 continues to be closed through the Sierra Wednesday morning due to snow conditions.

According to California Highway Patrol, I-80 remains closed from Colfax to the Nevada State Line.

CHP’s Donner Pass division reports that visibility at the summit is still spotty, with blizzard conditions still causing whiteout conditions. Forecasters say the harsh conditions will end around 10 a.m.

Crews are working hard just to keep one lane open for crews up at Donner Summit. (Credit: CHP-Donner Pass)

Caltrans will still have plenty of work ahead of them to clear the road. Drivers are asked to be patient.

