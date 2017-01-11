Kayte Christensen: Jerry Reese Wants Odell Beckham Jr. To Grow Up?

I am not now or will I ever be an Odell Beckham Jr. apologist. He is an extremely talented football player. That goes without question.

He’s also young and makes questionable decisions – like flying to Miami on an off day prior to the Giants’ wild card matchup against the Packers to celebrate their win over the Redskins – after punching their ticket to the postseason.

Whether or not you agree with a 24-year-old millionaire’s decision to party with Justin Bieber and teammates – days before taking on the Packers – is immaterial at this point.

It was Giants’ general manager Jerry Reese’s comments about Beckham’s decision that absolutely blew my mind.

“I see a guy who needs to think about some of the things he does. Everybody knows that he’s a gifted player, but there have been some things that he’s done that he needs to look himself in the mirror and be honest with himself about and some of the things he’s done,” said Reese.

Reese went on to say: “We all have had to grow up in different times in our lives. I think it’s time for him to do that. I believe he understands he has a responsibility being one of those faces of this franchise. I think he’ll accept responsibility.”

Look in the mirror and be honest with himself? Grow up and accept responsibility?

Odell Beckham Jr. celebrated at a club in Miami on an off day with teammates.

He didn’t repeatedly abuse his wife, and he didn’t turn a blind eye to an employee that did.

This is a guy that is “saying the right things” about a player who did nothing illegal, broke no laws and hurt absolutely no one in the process.

Josh Brown on the other hand, who Jerry Reese chose to employ as a member of his New York Giants, repeatedly battered his wife throughout the course of their marriage and admitted it.

This issue between Josh Brown and his former wife Molly Brown is incredibly intricate and sad, but the details are here if you feel so inclined to dive into the way the NFL and the Giants handled this situation.

I can tell you this though, the Giants were aware there was an issue. The organization knew that Molly Brown needed a new hotel room at the Pro Bowl in January of 2013 because her then-husband Josh brown was intoxicated and banging down her hotel room door.

Brown was suspended for one-game and the Giants made the decision to retain him after said suspension.

They ultimately released him, and the Giants team president John Mara had this to say about the whole ordeal: “We believed we did the right thing at every juncture in our relationship with Josh. Our beliefs, our judgments and our decisions were misguided. We accept that responsibility. “

The Giants accepted responsibility as a result of the backlash they received, not because they were dismayed or disgusted by the actions of Brown.

Yet Jerry Reese wants to call out Odell Beckham Jr. for making an adolescent decision to celebrate his first trip to the NFL playoffs and talk about “growing up” and “accepting responsibility.”

Where in God’s name is Jerry Reese’s admission that he turned a blind eye to an employee who was abusing his wife?

Jerry Reese wants Beckham Jr. to take a look in the mirror?

The irony of this man having the gall to say that is completely mind-boggling and a perfect example of what is wrong with the NFL and their insistence to overly penalize guys for things like celebrating in the end zone and smoking weed, but turn the other check to men that beat their wives, fiancés and girlfriends.

If the league doesn’t take it seriously how do they expect franchises to take it seriously?

You want Odell Beckham Jr. to grow up, Jerry Reese?

That’s rich!