Levee Break Reported On Mokelumne River North Of Thornton

January 11, 2017 6:56 AM
Filed Under: Levees, Thornton

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Emergency crews are responding to a levee break near the Sacramento and San Joaquin County line.

The scene is north of Thornton on the Sacramento County side of the Mokelumne River.

The San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services reported the levee break Wednesday morning. They note there is no threat to San Joaquin County.

Residents of the New Hope trailer park and Wimpys Marina are reporting flooding.

Flooding at Wimpys Marina. (Credit: Darlene Watkins)

Flooding at Wimpys Marina. (Credit: Darlene Watkins)

A Flood Warning was in effect for the Mokelumne River near Benson’s Ferry in Thornton until Wednesday afternoon, according to san Joaquin County OES.

