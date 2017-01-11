HOUR 1:
Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk the Kings win over the Pistons, Bill Musgrave, and Rajon Rondo for today’s Morning Brew. Then, the gang break down the Kings’ comeback win over the Detroit Pistons and the lack of playing time for the young players. Finally, some conversation of Bill Musgrave not returning as offensive coordinator for the Oakland Raiders.
HOUR 2:
Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk about DeMarcus Cousins and his potential contract with the Sacramento Kings before 4 Down Territory featuring Le’Veon Bell, Johnny Manziel, the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, and San Francisco 49ers. Then, an extended conversation on all things Sacramento Kings including the latest surrounding DeMarcus Cousins and a contract extension.
HOUR 3:
Dave, Kayte, and Nate continue the conversation on the DeMarcus Cousins contract extensions and weather or not it is the right move for the Kings franchise. Then, some NFL breaking news to end the show involving the Raiders potential move to Las Vegas.
