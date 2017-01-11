Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) annual Crab FeedCourt Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) held the annual Wizard of Oz Crab Feed on January 7th at Scottish Rite Masonic Center with 500+ in attendance for this worthwhile fundraiser. The CASA Mission Ensuring consistency and support for children in the foster care system through the use of volunteer advocates advancing the best interests of each child. 80,000 of California’s children are in foster care because they have been abused, neglected, or abandoned. In many cases these children become victims a second time — in an overburdened child welfare system that cannot pay close attention to each child whose life is in its hands. The volunteer gets to know the child and then lets the judge and others in the child welfare system know the child’s perspective and the child’s needs.