STORM WATCH: Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic | Share photos & video

Long Term Deals; The Drive – 01/11/17

January 11, 2017 9:05 AM
Filed Under: Bill Musgrave, DeMarcus Cousins, Detroit Pistons, Oakland Raiders, Sacramento Kings, Samsung

HOUR 1:

SACRAMENTO, CA - JANUARY 10: DeMarcus Cousins #15 of the Sacramento Kings shoots a lay up against the Detroit Pistons on January 10, 2017 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk the Kings win over the Pistons, Bill Musgrave, and Rajon Rondo for today’s Morning Brew. Then, the gang break down the Kings’ comeback win over the Detroit Pistons and the lack of playing time for the young players. Finally, some conversation of Bill Musgrave not returning as offensive coordinator for the Oakland Raiders.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

631441758 Long Term Deals; The Drive 01/11/17Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk about DeMarcus Cousins and his potential contract with the Sacramento Kings before 4 Down Territory featuring Le’Veon Bell, Johnny Manziel, the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, and San Francisco 49ers. Then, an extended conversation on all things Sacramento Kings including the latest surrounding DeMarcus Cousins and a contract extension.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 3:

PORTLAND, OR - NOVEMBER 11: DeMarcus Cousins #15 of the Sacramento Kings stands for a moment of silence for the National Anthem before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers on November 11, 2016 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)

(Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate continue the conversation on the DeMarcus Cousins contract extensions and weather or not it is the right move for the Kings franchise. Then, some NFL breaking news to end the show involving the Raiders potential move to Las Vegas.

Listen to the whole hour here:

More from The Drive With Dave, Kayte and Nate
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia