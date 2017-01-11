STORM WATCH: Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic | Share photos & video WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

PHOTOS: Lake Oroville Rises 14 Feet In A Day

January 11, 2017 3:55 PM

OROVILLE (CBS13) — California’s recent rains have been very good to the state’s reservoirs, and two pictures from the Lake Oroville Visitors Center show the dramatic rise.

Between Saturday’s midnight reading, and midnight on Tuesday morning the lake’s level rose an astounding 45 feet after a weekend of storms.

In a 24-hour period, the lake rose 14 feet, as shown in the photos below.

Before (Credit: Lake Oroville Visitors Center)

Before (Credit: Lake Oroville Visitors Center)

After (Credit: Lake Oroville Visitors Center)

After (Credit: Lake Oroville Visitors Center)

Water levels in the lake are much higher than they were a year ago. The lake currently sits at 834.62 feet, a far cry from where it was a year ago at this time at 672.33 feet.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia