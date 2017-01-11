PHOTOS: Lake Oroville Rises 14 Feet In A Day

OROVILLE (CBS13) — California’s recent rains have been very good to the state’s reservoirs, and two pictures from the Lake Oroville Visitors Center show the dramatic rise.

Between Saturday’s midnight reading, and midnight on Tuesday morning the lake’s level rose an astounding 45 feet after a weekend of storms.

In a 24-hour period, the lake rose 14 feet, as shown in the photos below.

Water levels in the lake are much higher than they were a year ago. The lake currently sits at 834.62 feet, a far cry from where it was a year ago at this time at 672.33 feet.