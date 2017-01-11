STORM WATCH: Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic | Share photos & video

Placer County Road Washed Away By Surging Creek

January 11, 2017 9:54 AM
Filed Under: Alta, Placer County

ALTA (CBS13) – Authorities are asking people to avoid a Placer County road after it was washed away by a surging creek.

The scene is on Morton Road, off the Alta exit of Interstate 80.

California Highway Patrol’s Gold Run division shared these photos of the situation:

There was a road here. (Credit: CHP Gold Run)

Canyon Creek, like many creeks during Tuesday’s serious storm, surged and caused Morton Road to wash away.

A view donwstream looking up at what was once the road. (Credit: CHP Gold Run)

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to stay away from the area.

Interstate 80 from Colfax to the Nevada State Line remains closed.

