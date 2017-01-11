Stockton Boy, 12, Accused Of Attempted Armed Robbery

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A 12-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of pointing a gun and trying to rob someone, police say.
The Stockton Police Department says officers on patrol Tuesday afternoon were flagged down by a young man near Aurora and Lindsay Streets. The 20-year-old man reported that a someone had pointed a gun at him in a robbery attempt.
Officers say the man pointed the suspect out – a 12-year-old boy.
The boy was soon detained by officers. Police say they found a loaded gun near him.
He was taken into custody without incident. The boy is now facing attempted robbery and weapon charges.