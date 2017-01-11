STORM WATCH: Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic | Share photos & video

Stockton Boy, 12, Accused Of Attempted Armed Robbery

January 11, 2017 7:44 AM
Filed Under: stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A 12-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of pointing a gun and trying to rob someone, police say.

The Stockton Police Department says officers on patrol Tuesday afternoon were flagged down by a young man near Aurora and Lindsay Streets. The 20-year-old man reported that a someone had pointed a gun at him in a robbery attempt.

Officers say the man pointed the suspect out – a 12-year-old boy.

The boy was soon detained by officers. Police say they found a loaded gun near him.

He was taken into custody without incident. The boy is now facing attempted robbery and weapon charges.

