The Face That Runs The Place: The Lo-Down 1/11

Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys start by talking about the Kings 100 to 94 win over the Detroit Pistons last night. Next, the guys talked about Demarcus Cousins postgame interview where he started asking reporters if he should stay in Sacramento or if he should go. The guys also debated if Demarcus Cousins could be the "Number 1 Guy" for an NBA franchise, and if he would be able to do that with the Kings.

Listen to hour one here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/hour-115.mp3

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys start with "Three The Hard Way." Next, Nate Lundy joins the guys to talk about the Broncos hiring Vance Johnson as there head coach, and what their future is in Denver. After that the guys talked about Johnny Manziel selling autographs, pictures, and selfies, which led to a discussion of, "Would you pay $50 for a selfie with"?

Listen to hour two here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/hour-216.mp3

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Sam Amick, KHTK NBA Insider/USA Today, joins the guys to talk all things NBA. Next, the guys talked about the 49ers GM and Head Coach search and who they think will join the team. The Guys also talked about the other NFL Head Coach vacancies and what situation would be best if your were a coach.