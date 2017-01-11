STORM WATCH: Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic | Share photos & video

The Face That Runs The Place: The Lo-Down 1/11

January 11, 2017 3:43 PM
Filed Under: DeMarcus Cousins, Denver Broncos, NBA, NFL, Sacramento, Sam Amick, San Francisco 49ers, The Lo-Down

Hour 1

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys start by talking about the Kings 100 to 94 win over the Detroit Pistons last night. Next, the guys talked about Demarcus Cousins postgame interview where he started asking reporters if he should  stay in Sacramento or if he should go.  The guys also debated if Demarcus Cousins could be the “Number 1 Guy” for an NBA franchise, and if he would be able to do that with the Kings.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour one here:

Hour 2

(Photo by Michael Zagaris/Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Zagaris/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys start with “Three The Hard Way.”  Next, Nate Lundy joins the guys to talk about the Broncos hiring Vance Johnson as there head coach, and what their future is in Denver. After that the guys talked about Johnny Manziel selling autographs, pictures, and selfies, which led to a discussion of, “Would you pay $50 for a selfie with”?  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour two here:

Hour 3

Credit: CBS

Credit: CBS

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Sam Amick, KHTK NBA Insider/USA Today, joins the guys to talk all things NBA.  Next, the guys talked about the 49ers GM and Head Coach search and who they think will join the team. The Guys also talked about the other NFL Head Coach vacancies and what situation would be best if your were a coach.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour three here:

More from The Lo-Down With Damien Barling, Jason Ross and Ken Rudulph
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia