STORM WATCH: Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic | Share photos & video WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

Child Accidentally Shoots, Kills Sibling

January 12, 2017 4:45 PM

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (AP) – Authorities say a child in Central California accidentally shot and killed a young sibling.

Police in Chowchilla reported that the child was shot Wednesday afternoon when a handgun discharged. Authorities provided few details.

They say the child died on the way to a nearby hospital.

Chowchilla is a small community along State Route 99, a 40-minute drive north of Fresno.

Police Chief David Riviere says the death is a tragic reminder that parents should make sure weapons are kept out of reach from young children.

The investigation is ongoing.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia