STORM WATCH: Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic | Share photos & video

Elk Grove Neighborhood Hit By Flooding After Levee Breaks

January 12, 2017 11:43 PM By Angela Musallam

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Another broken levee along the Cosumnes River leads to major flooding and water rescues in Elk Grove.

The Point Pleasant neighborhood was placed under a voluntary evacuation order Thursday, although fire crews had to extricate some homeowners whose homes flooded.

Neighbors helped protect each other’s homes using sandbags, but one family wasn’t as lucky.

“There’s two houses, one of them is flooded and the other isn’t.”

It’s the first major storm for 14-year old Jesus Vargas.

He and his father loaded up their horses Thursday morning.

Vargas says they aren’t coming back home until the floodwaters recede.

“My dad took four horses to a friend’s house and other four to another friend’s house,” Vargas added.

“The concern isn’t so much the local rain, it’s the rain that’s falling all around us and the waters that are coming down the rivers,” said Cosumnes Fire Chief Tracey Hansen.

A voluntary evacuation order was issued for the Point Pleasant neighborhood early Thursday morning after a levee broke along the Cosumnes River, sending water rushing into the area.

Cosumnes fire crews rescued more than a dozen people from their homes and the roadways using boats.

“This sort of thing happened in ’97 and we weren’t ready for it, but this year we took extra precautions,” said Jeremy Simoes, who lives in the neighborhood.

Simoes has been helping his cousin move his livestock for the last few days, knowing the area could flood.

But Simoes isn’t leaving his home.

“I have work to do around here with my cows, I need to make sure they are good,” Simoes said.

With more flooding expected in the coming days, County officials are hoping residents take cover elsewhere.

The Cosumnes Fire Department has brought in additional crews to continue rescue efforts over the next few days.

An evacuation center has been set up by the Red Cross at Laguna Town Hall in Elk Grove.

More from Angela Musallam
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia