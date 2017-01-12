STORM WATCH: Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic | Share photos & video

Highway 49 South Of Grass Valley Blocked Due To Deadly Crash

January 12, 2017 9:59 AM
Filed Under: grass valley

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) – A deadly crash has Highway 49 closed near Grass Valley Thursday morning.

The scene is on Highway 49 near La Barr Meadows Road, a little over four miles south of Grass Valley

According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened a little before 8:30 a.m. Two vehicles were involved in the crash.

CHP Grass Valley says two people, the drivers of both cars, were killed in the crash.

Both directions of Highway 49 at La Barr Meadows Road are blocked. A SigAlert has been issued and crews do not know yet when the roadway will be clear.

Expect heavy traffic in the area, CHP warns.

