Highway 49 South Of Grass Valley Blocked Due To Deadly Crash

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) – A deadly crash has Highway 49 closed near Grass Valley Thursday morning.

The scene is on Highway 49 near La Barr Meadows Road, a little over four miles south of Grass Valley

#TrafficAlert: Hwy 49 in Grass Valley at LaBarr Meadows Rd closed due to horrific crash. Use alternate routes. No ETO. — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) January 12, 2017

According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened a little before 8:30 a.m. Two vehicles were involved in the crash.

CHP Grass Valley says two people, the drivers of both cars, were killed in the crash.

#Traffic #Update: SR-49 fatality collision: 2 vehicles involved, solo male drivers – both deceased. Lanes blocked for another hour minimum. — CHP Grass Valley (@CHPgv) January 12, 2017

Both directions of Highway 49 at La Barr Meadows Road are blocked. A SigAlert has been issued and crews do not know yet when the roadway will be clear.

Expect heavy traffic in the area, CHP warns.