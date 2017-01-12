Leaving Town; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 1/12

Hour 1

The city of Los Angeles has a new team, the LA Chargers, who announced that their new city of residence will be in LA as of this upcoming season. Hear Grant and Doug give their thoughts on the situation surrounding the Chargers and what may or may not be expected in LA

Hour 2

In hour two of the show, the fellas spoke with Chester Pitts former NFL OL and current NBC Houston Texan analyst. Listen as Chester breaks down the game vs the Patriots, on the surprise of the Chargers moving to LA and what the Super Bowl will look like in Houston this year. All that and more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie.

Hour 3

The Garrett Temple show brought to you by Wing Stop debuted on the Thursday edition of The Grant Napear Show. Listen as Temple speaks about his role on the Kings, being a fan favorite and how his journey to this point in his career has proven to be beneficial for his current play.

Hour 4

In hour four listen as Grant discusses many aspects of the Kings. Everything from the current rotation, to some of the players IQ needing to be elevated.