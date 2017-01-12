Nintendo Switch, Legend Of Zelda Launch On March 3: Super Mario Odyssey Planned For Holidays

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Nintendo’s new console will launch on March 3 and it’s bringing a hotly anticipated title with it.

The Nintendo Switch will launch for $299, along with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which will be available separately for $60.

Nintendo provided more details about the console, including battery life and what would come with it. The tablet device has an estimated battery life between 2.5 and six hours, and can be used while charging through a standard USB type-C connector.

The company also unveiled its first 3-D Mario game in seven years, Super Mario Odyssey. It’s set for a holiday launch.

Not included in the presentation was a look at Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which highlighted a missing feature in Mario Kart 8’s original Wii U release—battle mode

You can watch the entire presentation below: