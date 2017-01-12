Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3 For $299

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Nintendo is set to unveil new information on the launch of its new Switch console at an event starting at 8 p.m. on Thursday night.
Follow along for the latest details, including the price and release date.
#nintendoswitch price and date have been announced.
March 3, 2017 for $299https://t.co/TGq9GqGwxT #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/s7wychrMHy
— Kyle Buis (@kylebuis) January 13, 2017
Nintendo also unveiling a paid online service, not free #NintendoSwitch.
Region locking is dead on Switchhttps://t.co/TGq9GqGwxT
— Kyle Buis (@kylebuis) January 13, 2017
A lot of analysts were harping that Nintendo needed to hit the $249 price point, but we'll see #NintendoSwitchhttps://t.co/TGq9GqGwxT
— Kyle Buis (@kylebuis) January 13, 2017
Interesting to see the Gamecube's handle highlighted as something that came too soon #NintendoSwitch
— Kyle Buis (@kylebuis) January 13, 2017
Battery life is between 2.5 and 6 hours #NintendoSwitch. Also able to play while charging. Battery does not appear replaceable
— Kyle Buis (@kylebuis) January 13, 2017
Nintendo is really trying to grind Switch into people's minds in this presenation #NintendoSwitch
— Kyle Buis (@kylebuis) January 13, 2017
#NintendoSwitch will include ability to capture screenshots, with the ability to capture game video coming laterhttps://t.co/TGq9GqGwxT
— Kyle Buis (@kylebuis) January 13, 2017
Joycons will come in two more colors, neon red and neon blue, and will have a strap
Also this screenshothttps://t.co/TGq9GqGwxT pic.twitter.com/iVSCJWlGuM
— Kyle Buis (@kylebuis) January 13, 2017
This is what I like to see: Nintendo doing crazy things like 1,2 Switch #NintendoSwitch. Face-to-face interactionhttps://t.co/CTl1VtYXNu pic.twitter.com/3IX5GPBnC8
— Kyle Buis (@kylebuis) January 13, 2017
1,2 Switch will be a pack-in with the console. #NintendoSwitchhttps://t.co/CTl1VtYXNu
— Kyle Buis (@kylebuis) January 13, 2017
And now for the #NintendoSwitch game Arms. It's like Stretch Armstrong boxing, but with more aiminghttps://t.co/CTl1VtYXNu pic.twitter.com/YlPiioWNSL
— Kyle Buis (@kylebuis) January 13, 2017
Arms will release in the spring, not included with the console #NintendoSwitchPresentation https://t.co/CTl1VtYXNu
— Kyle Buis (@kylebuis) January 13, 2017
Nintendo really learned from its Wii U debacle and they're pounding #NintendoSwitch into people's minds. https://t.co/CTl1VtYXNu
— Kyle Buis (@kylebuis) January 13, 2017
Not only is Nintendo announcing Splatoon 2, but they're doubling down on the crazy. I'm a fan. #NintendoSwitchhttps://t.co/CTl1VtYXNu pic.twitter.com/xKmqRpF7Ao
— Kyle Buis (@kylebuis) January 13, 2017
Splatoon 2 planned for Summer 2017 launch #NintendoSwitchPresentation https://t.co/CTl1VtYXNu
— Kyle Buis (@kylebuis) January 13, 2017
And we have a 3-D Mario that I don't think screenshots will do justice. #SuperMarioOdyssey #NintendoSwitchhttps://t.co/CTl1VtYXNu pic.twitter.com/yoLpQgNlzx
— Kyle Buis (@kylebuis) January 13, 2017
#SuperMarioOdyssey will be in the holiday release window for #NintendoSwitch. It will move consoleshttps://t.co/CTl1VtYXNu
— Kyle Buis (@kylebuis) January 13, 2017
OK, finally Skyrim is officially confirmed for #NintendoSwitch #PortableSkyrim is a thinghttps://t.co/CTl1VtYXNu pic.twitter.com/G04ebkE9Lm
— Kyle Buis (@kylebuis) January 13, 2017