Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk Raiders, DeMarcus Cousins, and the new NBA 3 on 3 league for Morning Brew. Then, they talk the latest on a potential fight between Floyd Mayweather and Connor McGregor, plus some Chargers leaving San Diego talk. Finally, more conversation of Ice Cube’s 3v3 basketball league.

Former NFL kicker and current CBS Analyst Jay Feeley joins The Drive to preview the New England Patriots and Houston Texans. Then, 4 Down Territory featuring new NFL head coaching hires, the Chargers, Rams, Raiders, and all the relocation drama. Dave, Kayte, and Nate have an extended conversation on the DeMarcus Cousins contract extension rumors.

Scott Kaplan will be on the sidelines of the Green Bay Packers vs Dallas Cowboys game this weekend, and he joins Dave, Kayte, and Nate to preview that game and talk about the relocation of the San Diego Chargers. Finally, some Philadelphia 76ers talk to end the show.

