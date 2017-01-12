STORM WATCH: Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic | Share photos & video

Relocation, Relocation, Relocation; The Drive – 01/12/17

January 12, 2017 9:10 AM
HOUR 1:

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk Raiders, DeMarcus Cousins, and the new NBA 3 on 3 league for Morning Brew. Then, they talk the latest on a potential fight between Floyd Mayweather and Connor McGregor, plus some Chargers leaving San Diego talk. Finally, more conversation of Ice Cube’s 3v3 basketball league.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

Former NFL kicker and current CBS Analyst Jay Feeley joins The Drive to preview the New England Patriots and Houston Texans. Then, 4 Down Territory featuring new NFL head coaching hires, the Chargers, Rams, Raiders, and all the relocation drama. Dave, Kayte, and Nate have an extended conversation on the DeMarcus Cousins contract extension rumors.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Jay Feeley interview here:

 

HOUR 3:

Scott Kaplan will be on the sidelines of the Green Bay Packers vs Dallas Cowboys game this weekend, and he joins Dave, Kayte, and Nate to preview that game and talk about the relocation of the San Diego Chargers. Finally, some Philadelphia 76ers talk to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Scott Kaplan interview here:

