Sacramento’s Game Day Must Have Wings

What’s a game day with out some amazing food! If you’re craving some wing’s you have definitely clicked on the right post! Here are some of the best wing stop places for your game day party!
Wingstop
(916) 392-9464
1052 Florin Rd, Sacramento, CA 95831
FIRE WINGS
(916) 627-1050
8785 CENTER PKWY, #B180, Sacramento, CA 95823
Kiki’s Chicken Place
(916) 550-0146
5110 Auburn Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95841
Granite’s Sub & Wing Shop
(916) 332-7917
5847 Manzanita Ave #1, Carmichael, CA 95608
Water’z Wing’z
(916) 424-9464
7121 Governors Cir, Sacramento, CA 95823
Bull Wings Grill & Bar
(916) 681-9464
9625 E Stockton Blvd, Elk Grove, CA 95624