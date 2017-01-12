STORM WATCH: Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic | Share photos & video

Sacramento’s Game Day Must Have Wings

January 12, 2017 10:00 AM
What’s a game day with out some amazing food! If you’re craving some wing’s you have definitely clicked on the right post! Here are some of the best wing stop places for your game day party!

Wingstop
(916) 392-9464
1052 Florin Rd, Sacramento, CA 95831

FIRE WINGS
(916) 627-1050
8785 CENTER PKWY, #B180, Sacramento, CA 95823

Kiki’s Chicken Place
(916) 550-0146
5110 Auburn Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95841

Granite’s Sub & Wing Shop
(916) 332-7917
5847 Manzanita Ave #1, Carmichael, CA 95608

Water’z Wing’z
(916) 424-9464
7121 Governors Cir, Sacramento, CA 95823

Bull Wings Grill & Bar
(916) 681-9464
9625 E Stockton Blvd, Elk Grove, CA 95624

 

 

