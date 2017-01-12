STORM WATCH: Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic | Share photos & video

Storm Knocks Out Power For More Than 12 Hours In Truckee

January 12, 2017 12:07 AM By Drew Bollea

TRUCKEE (CBS13) — The lights are back on in downtown Truckee. The entire town had been without power for more than 12 hours before most of it was restored by noon on Wednesday.

“A solid dumping of snow,” said one man, describing the weather the last 48 hours.

Buried under feet of snow, people in Truckee are digging out.

“I’ve lived here in Truckee for eight years and I’ve never seen anything this bad,” said Matt Eastman.

More than 6 feet of snow fell in the last three days. Eastman had his power out for hours. It has since come back on. He made a trip to town on Tuesday night for supplies.

“There was just nobody out it was dark and dead and you know the storm was just raging,” said Eastman.

Around 10pm a large tree fell and knocked out a main transmitter, which blacked out power to all 13,000 customers in the Truckee Donner District. The wet heavy snow and powerful winds caused severe damage.

“The transmission outage was widespread,” said Steven Poncelet with Truckee Donner utility district.

He says about 2,500 customers are still without power. Not all will be restored by Thursday morning.

“We have a lot of trees on wires. We have a lot of trees on facilities and we’re having to clear those out before we can restore power,” said Poncelet.

As people are stocking up, some supplies are running low.

Some gas stations are out of regular gasoline until deliveries can be made.

Nolando Laroche lives outside of truckee and has been without power for two days. He said he’s using generators to survive.

He’s been busy staying ahead of the falling snow and keeping a positive mindset.

“Beer is being kept cold by the snow,” said Laroche with a laugh,” “because the refrigerator ain’t working.”

Utility crews are working to get power restored to all of the Truckee Donner District.

I-80 was reopened on Wednesday afternoon.

Truckee police say they’ve had no weather related deaths or serious injuries.

More from Drew Bollea
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia