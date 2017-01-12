Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys kicked off the show with the news that the San Diego Chargers are relocating to Los Angeles. They also talked about how this move will affect the Oakland Raiders and their possible move from Oakland to Las Vegas. The guys also talked about how the NFL and fans of the NFL will react to the Chargers moving from San Diego.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys talk about Tom Brady 's terrible Rock impression, and ask if he's the most uncool athlete in the world. Next, the guys go into "Three The Hard Way." After that the guys spent the rest of the hour talking about the NFL Rooney rule, and if it helping or hurting minority candidates trying to become head coaches in the NFL.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys invite long time friend, Amy Trask, to talk about the discussions of the day. She gave her thoughts on the Rooney rule and what it's like for a franchise to hire a head coach. She also talked about the Chargers moving from San Diego to Los Angeles. The guys also talked about Ice Cube's new 3 on 3 league and if they think people will watch or not.