The Top 10 Sports Bars In Sacramento

January 12, 2017 2:22 PM
Filed Under: Sacramento, sports bars

Are you in the mood to go out and enjoy some great food but don’t want to fight the crowds at over popular restaurants?

KHTK want’s to help you out with that by providing the top 10 restaurants in Sacramento to sit down, enjoy an amazing meal, as well as watch the big game!

Republic Bar & Grill
908 15th St, Sacramento, CA 95814

Field House American Sports Pub
1310 Fulton Ave, Sacramento, CA 95825

Clubhouse 56
723 56th St, Sacramento, CA 95819

University of Beer-Sacramento
1510 16th St #300, Sacramento, CA 95814

Hoppy Brewing Company
6300 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95819

Twin Peaks Arden Arcade
535 Howe Ave, Sacramento, CA 95825

Firestone Public House
1132 16th St, Sacramento, CA 95814

Limelight Bar & Café
1014 Alhambra Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95816

Joe Marty’s Bar & Grille
1500 Broadway, Sacramento, CA 95818

KBAR
1000 K St, Sacramento, CA 95814

