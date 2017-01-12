STORM WATCH: Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic | Share photos & video

Vacaville Man Charged With Helping Mother Commit Suicide In Storage Locker

January 12, 2017 6:26 PM By Drew Bollea
Filed Under: Vacaville

VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Diane Capitanich was living in pain. So she and her son Eric devised a plan to end her life, explained Vacaville police on Thursday.

Eric Capitanich, 43, of Fairfield was arrested and charged with assisting in his mothers suicide.

According to Lt. Matt Lydon with the Vacaville Police Department, Eric Capitanich called the police on Dec. 7 to report his 69-year-old mother was dead from a single gunshot wound to the head. She had been inside of a storage unit at Peabody Self Storage for roughly two weeks.

“It was a well thought out plan,” said Lydon.

Lydon says they found hand written notes from both Eric and his mother that expressed her will to die and how the suicide were to take place.

Through their investigation, Lydon says they determined Eric was not at the storage unit when the shooting happened. But that he did buy the gun and teach his mother about it.

Lydon says Diane Capitanich was the one who fired the weapon, potentially with the help of a device.

“We believe that he (Eric) believed he was carrying out his mothers wishes,” said Lydon.

He continued, “I’ve been doing this job for over two decades and I’ve never seen anything remotely close to this type of case.”

Under California’s right to die law, which was passed in June; terminally ill adults given 6 months or less to live can get a doctors prescription for aid-in-dying drugs.

Lydon says it’s not clear if a doctors advice was sought by the Eric of his mother.

Eric Capitanich will be arraigned on one charge of assisting a suicide on Jan. 26. He faces a maximum of 3 years in jail and a $10,000 fine.

More from Drew Bollea
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia