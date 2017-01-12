Video Shows Moments Before Dazion Flenaugh Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – New video shows the frantic moments leading up to the deadly officer-involved shooting of Dazion Flenaugh.

The blurred police dash cam video shows Flenaugh speaking with officers outside a squad car, before another camera inside the car records their exchange as Flenaugh is asked to get in.

“I’m just gonna take you home bud,” an officer tells Flenaugh. “That’s it. Going home and we’re leaving.”

Flenaugh gets in the back of the squad car and told he’ll get a ride home. Initially, he sits calmly; then he becomes frantic.

He searches for a way out, then finds his opportunity to run.

An officer opens the door and asks, “What are you doing?” Flenaugh begins to answer, “Uh, I was looking for a…”

Video shows him take off running.

Police say after running away, home surveillance video captures Flenaugh using a pick ax trying to get in one home.

Police also released photos of knives which they say Flenaugh armed himself after breaking into another home before officers shot and killed him.

“It’s a very sensitive topic, but today is about letting the community know we are transparent, and we want to build that trust with the community,” Sacramento Police Sergeant Bryce Heinlein said.

Blacks Lives Matter Sacramento’s Tanya Faison says she believes the videos show officers escalating the incident into a violent confrontation.

“In the vide,o when he was put into the back of the police car and told that he wasn’t being detained and they shut the door and he couldn’t get out, and then seeing him being triggered by that, they already knew there was some type of mental illness coming into play,” Faison said. “So I felt like that was careless.”

Flenaugh’s mother says her son was bi-polar.

Police say an autopsy showed he had methamphetamine in his system when he died.