STORM WATCH: Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic | Share photos & video

WATCH: Harlem Globetrotters Score Amazing Shots At Golden 1 Center

January 12, 2017 8:13 AM
Filed Under: Ant Blakes, Golden 1 Center, Harlem Globetrotters, Sacramento

The Harlem Globetrotters have officially arrived in Sacramento. They’re performing at Golden 1 Center on Monday, January 16th, and are giving us a sneak peek of the show.

Ant Blakes of the Globetrotters was on the Golden 1 Center’s Twitter account to do some tricks, and it’s awesome. The best is an indoor-outdoor shot he makes behind his back. Impressive, right? Watch the video below.

If you want to see the Harlem Globetrotters perform, you can win tickets all week on KHTK.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia