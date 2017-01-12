WATCH: Harlem Globetrotters Score Amazing Shots At Golden 1 Center

The Harlem Globetrotters have officially arrived in Sacramento. They’re performing at Golden 1 Center on Monday, January 16th, and are giving us a sneak peek of the show.
Ant Blakes of the Globetrotters was on the Golden 1 Center’s Twitter account to do some tricks, and it’s awesome. The best is an indoor-outdoor shot he makes behind his back. Impressive, right? Watch the video below.
.@Globies star @ant_blakes makes ridiculous indoor-outdoor trick shot at #Golden1Center 😯🏀 https://t.co/uLcmQWjAUu—
Golden 1 Center (@Golden1Center) January 11, 2017
If you want to see the Harlem Globetrotters perform, you can win tickets all week on KHTK.