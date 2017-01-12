STORM WATCH: Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic | Share photos & video WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

Woman Rescued After Driving Into Flooded Road South Of Elk Grove

January 12, 2017 6:36 AM
Filed Under: CHP, Elk Grove

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Police stepped in to rescue a driver trapped in flood waters early Thursday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., a woman driving on Lambert Road between Bruceville Road and Franklin Boulevard slid off the roadway. Water started filling her car.

Crews managed to get the woman out safely.

According to California Highway Patrol, the woman drove through signage warning drivers of the flooding conditions. CHP had this roadway closed prior to the incident.

The rising waters are coming from number of irrigation canals that run through this area.

The Cosumnes River, which has been a prominent flooding point during these storm, runs just to the east of this location.

