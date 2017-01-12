STORM WATCH: Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic | Share photos & video

Wrong Number Gets Right Help For Elderly Woman Who Fell In Home

January 12, 2017 8:54 PM

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Police say a Utah woman immobilized for hours after a fall dialed the wrong number for help, but by chance got just the right person.

Authorities say that 80-year-old Halene Johnson meant to call her son when she finally reached a phone following the fall at her Taylorsville home, but she mixed up the number.

The wrong number she dialed, though, happened to belong to a police detective.

Dana Pugmire of the West Valley City Police kept the woman on the line and as he helped get paramedics to her house.

He stayed on the phone until help arrived. Johnson was hospitalized but expected to recover.

Johnson says she’s grateful to the detective who kept listening to a misdialed call.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

