Yuba City Bears Will Share Ballpark With Marysville Gold Sox

MARYSVILLE (CBS13) — Marysville will be the home of two Great West Baseball teams this upcoming season.

The league announced its newest expansion team would be the Yuba City Bears, and the team would start play with an exhibition game on May 28.

The Bears and Marysville Gold Sox will play a 61-game schedule with home games at Colusa Casino Stadium.

Great West Baseball is a league that attracts college players for an abbreviated season in between college school years.

The Sacramento Stealth and Lodi Crushers were a part of the league’s inaugural season, but declined to continue in 2017.

The Lincoln Potters will also join the league that includes the Chico Heat, the Medford Rogues and the Portland Pickles.