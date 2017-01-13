Flight 666 Lands In HEL On Friday The 13th

HELSINKI – For those of you with a fear of number 13, or triskaidekaphobiacs, it might be time to close the page for this spooky series of 13s.

Why’s that? Because, today, Friday the 13th, Finnair Flight 666 took off from Copenhagen, Denmark bound for Helsinki, Finland, which has the airport code of HEL.

This according to air traffic site FlightRadar24.com.

✈️️ Finnair flight 666, at 13 o'clock on Friday the 13th with a 13 year old aircraft, has landed safely in HELhttps://t.co/0kWfkcARmO pic.twitter.com/OPvpyyq4F4 — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 13, 2017

The site also says that the craft is 13-years-old.

The flight left Copenhagen at approximately 12:07 p.m. local time, touching down again at 3:41 p.m.