Here’s Your Headline: The Lo-Down – 1/13

January 13, 2017 3:45 PM
Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys covered the NFL. They Talked about the Chargers hiring Anthony Lynn as their new Head Coach, and who is left for the San Francisco 49ers.  The guys also covered the NFL Divisional Round and who they think will win this weekend. The guys ended the hour with Drew Davidson, Dallas Cowboys Beat Writer for the Fort Worth Telegram, to talk about the Cowboys matchup against the Green Bay Packers.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour one here:

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys start with “Three The Hard Way,” and give there “Headlines” for this weekend’s NFL Playoff games.  Next, the guys gave their thoughts on Bo Jackson saying that he wouldn’t have played football if he knew what he knows now about head injuries.  Finally, the guys end the hour talking some NBA and Kawhi Leonard and Pau Gasol’s big game against the Los Angeles Lakers yesterday.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour two here:

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Comedian Finesse Mitchell, he’ll be headlining the Punchline this weekend, joins the guys to talk about comedy, his time at the University of Miami, and everything else going on in his life.  Next, the guys preview tonight’s Kings and Cavs game tonight. The guys ended the show with their final thoughts on this week’s NFL games and the Kings game tonight.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

Listen to hour three here:

