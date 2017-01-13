Jason Ross: My Weekend Football Picks

The best weekend in football is almost here. We are down to 8 teams and 4 games to fill our conference championship slate for next weekend. As we creep closer to the Super Bowl we still have to sort our who are the contenders and who are the pretenders.

Seattle at Atlanta: I think this will be a close game and I have flipped on this game. I initially was picking Seattle-based on their past and against Atlanta-based on their past. This is a new year and the Seahawks have been wildly inconsistent, especially on the road. Their peak was a road win in New England but besides that they have not been great away from the friendly confines. I think Atlanta finds a way to expose the Seahawks injured secondary and advance to the NFC championship.

Houston at New England: I really can’t come up with a scenario that has the Texans coming out on top. Tom Brady has been eliminated by names like Manning (Peyton and Eli) and Joe Flacco in the post-season. I just don’t see Brock Osweiler being added to that list. New England should roll big time.

Green Bay at Dallas: The Packers are hot and have really hit their stride. That took a bump though with the injury to Jordy Nelson. Dallas has a great line, young skill players and has been the best team in the NFC all season. With that said, I say “how about them Cowboys?” Dallas in a close one.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City: Another good match up. The game was moved to later in the day on Sunday for weather and safety reasons. Kansas City is a tough place to play but I just haven’t liked how they go through droughts in games. If they don’t get special play from Tyreek Hill they may not be able to stay with the Steelers. Pittsburgh is my pick and the only road team I see winning this weekend.

Enjoy the games.