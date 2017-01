WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS) – For the first time in US history, Lady Liberty will be portrayed as a woman of color in our currency.

This week, the US Mint and Treasury officials unveiled a new coin as the mint celebrated its 225th anniversary.

The US Mint decided to feature Lady Liberty as a person of color on the new $100 coin.

According to the mint, Lady Liberty had always been depicted as a white woman.

The new 24 karat commemorative coin will be released on April 6.